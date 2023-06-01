Kyle Scott Broadhurst pleaded guilty for the same allegations in 2011

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man convicted of stealing Wi-Fi to download child porn more than a decade ago has done it again, according to federal prosecutors.

At 38 years old, Kyle Scott Broadhurst is accused of distributing child porn and possessing or accessing with intent to view child porn between March and May of 2023, according to a court affidavit.

Prosecutors say Broadhurst used the Wi-Fi of two different bars in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood and his mother’s house in Milwaukie to download and share child pornography.

Broadhurst was convicted of child porn use in 2011, when court records show he admitted to using several neighbors’ Wi-Fi to download and share child porn.

Court documents say he pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to four years in prison after prosecutors say nearly 10,000 child porn pictures and videos were found on his computer.

In 2011, Don Silva said he was disappointed to learn his unsecured Wi-Fi likely helped a man download images of young children being sexually abused.

“I don’t even know what Wi-Fi is,” Silva said. “My wife uses the computer; everybody uses the computer but me.”

Officers said in 2011 Broadhurst used a special directional Wi-Fi antenna purchased overseas off the internet to steal from people living within a quarter-mile radius.

Raymond Zaste of Milwaukie told KOIN 6 he nearly got in trouble for what his neighbor was doing online because police thought he was the one downloading the illegal images.

“I mean it’s scary,” Zaste said. “We’re raising a granddaughter here. Wasn’t good.”

Investigators say everyone should ensure all wireless networks are secure and password protected.