Man stuns, shoots victim during domestic dispute in McMinnville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges including attempted murder after stunning a man with an electric stun device and returning the same day to shoot him in McMinnville, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

On Saturday around 3 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Northeast 2nd Street regarding a disturbance call. The incident involved an argument between two men identified as Estevan Pacheco and David Blewett, according to police.

Blewett told officers that Pacheco used an electric stun device to stun David several times, police said. But Pacheco was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, McMinnville Police officers responded to the same location regarding a shooting call involving the same parties.

Pacheco was again reported to have left the scene before police arrived, police said. Medical aid was provided to the victim and he was transported to an area hospital.

On Sunday around 6 a.m. officers found Pacheco at a residence in Independence with some help from Oregon State Police. Pacheco was arrested and taken to the Yamhill County jail on attempted murder and unlawful use of a stun gun charges.