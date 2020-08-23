Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glenfair shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a shooting in the Glenfair neighborhood.

Portland Police responded to reports of a shooting near SE 157th Avenue and SE Stark Street just before 3 a.m. Officers discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was bleeding heavily. They applied a tourniquet to his left leg while medics were in route.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by ambulance a short time later.

Police have launched an investigation and have asked that anyone with information about the shooting to call 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.