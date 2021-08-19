Man suffers stab wound after ‘domestic violence-related disturbance’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed early Thursday, connected to what police said was related to domestic violence.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Southwest 11th Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. There, a man was reportedly stabbed in the chest during a “domestic violence-related disturbance” — but police did not make clear what that disturbance consisted of.

The man was still conscious and talking to officers once they arrived at the scene. The man was sent to the hospital with what is believed to be a non life-threatening injury.

Police say no arrests have been made at this point and there is no active search for a suspect.