Man survives SE shooting, ‘uncooperative’ with officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was injured after being shot in the stomach early Wednesday in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood.

Portland Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of SE Division Street just after 3 a.m. Responding officers who discovered the victim said he was uncooperative when asked about the details of the incident.

The man was then taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

PPB said there is no further threat to the community. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

