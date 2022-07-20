Victor Melcher Villalba is accused of killing his former girlfriend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been nearly six years since the murder of a Vancouver woman, and investigators recently tracked down the suspect in Mexico.

In October of 2016, the body of 37-year-old Lilia Cosco-Ortiz was found in a blueberry field near the city of Lafayette in Yamhill County.

Detectives named Victor Melcher Villalba as the suspect, telling KOIN 6 that the two were in a relationship, and his actions were based on his suspicion that she was cheating on him.

Villalba’s car was later found abandoned in Beaverton with no sign of him. But last week, FBI agents arrested him in Durango, Mexico. He’s also wanted for crimes in California and Washington.