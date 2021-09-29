Man suspected of attacking 3 strangers arrested in Portland

'An alert community member familiar with the assaults called 911 to direct police to' the suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of attacking three different strangers in Northeast Portland this month has been arrested.

The first attack happened on Sept. 9, the Portland Police Bureau said. The victim was walking near NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Killingsworth Street when he was approached by a man he didn’t know. The man asked some questions and the victim answered, then the man stabbed the victim in the neck and ran away.

Police said the victim was able to call 911 and was taken to a hospital. Officers weren’t able to find the suspect.

A different victim was walking near NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Jessup Street on Sept. 25 when the same suspect from the earlier attack approached him. The man mumbled something that the victim couldn’t understand, then punched the victim in the head and ran away, police said.

Later that same day, another stabbing happened near NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Killingsworth Street. Police said the victim didn’t want to participate in the investigation but the description of the suspect matched that of the attacker from the other two incidents.

Police arrested 43-year-old Dana Lamar Willis on Monday. The PPB said detectives were searching for Willis “when an alert community member familiar with the assaults called 911 to direct police to him.” He was arrested safely and police said they seized a large folding knife in his possession.

Willis is facing charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Shaun Sahli at shaun.sahli@portlandoregon.gov.