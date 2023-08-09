File: The Portland Police Bureau responding to a scene on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of an early July homicide in Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood was arrested Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Raymond Grant, 38, was arrested in downtown Portland and booked on a warrant for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 5 Just before 12:50 a.m. Portland police said they responded to a reported shooting on Northeast 131st Place where they found 28-year-old Ace Lewis dead on the scene. A medical examiner determined Lewis died of homicide by gunshot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.