PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has closed the 40-year-old cold case into the death of Nancy McEvers after the prime suspect — her husband — died by suicide weeks after being interviewed by detectives.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in January 1983 Nancy’s husband, Randal “Randy” McEvers, called 911 to report that she killed herself. The incident happened while the couple was home with their one-year-old son.

Nancy, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

After Randy allegedly told deputies different versions of the incident, detectives were called in to further investigate. Forensic evidence, an autopsy of Nancy’s body and a test of the gun used revealed that the gunshot wound Nancy had was not self-inflicted, authorities said.

By April of that year, WCSO said Randy was no longer cooperating with the investigation and there were no other leads, so investigators suspended the case in August 1983.

But 39 years later, cold case detectives reopened the case and within several months developed multiple leads into Nancy’s death.

After reviewing all the evidence collected in 1983, WCSO’s Forensic Science Unit and Oregon State Police Crime Lab confirmed that the original lab results that ruled out suicide were accurate and conclusive.

Detectives also interviewed 20 people related to the case, including detectives, deputies and firefighters who had responded to the home in 1983. Among the interviewees was Randy, who was now 70 years old.

After speaking with Randy in January of 2023, the Sheriff’s Office said the case was referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for review. But before the DA’s office had a chance to review it, authorities say Randy killed himself.

Although the case is now closed, detectives are still asking that anyone with information about Randy and Nancy McEvers call the Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.