PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of engaging in sexual behavior near students was arrested on Thursday after watching a Portland resident outside of their home, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to Northeast Hancock Street after a resident reported an unknown man was standing outside of their home, watching them.

According to police, the man – later identified as 37-year-old Dustin Knieriem — was only wearing underwear and put on a shirt the resident had left outside. At this point, the resident ran upstairs and called 911, police said.

On the scene, PPB said they arrested Knieriem after they recognized him.

On Wednesday, PPB announced they were searching for Knieriem — warning he “may attempt to sexually harm children” due to a series of alleged behaviors near students, according to PPB.

Police say he was first seen masturbating in public at 12500 SE Powell Blvd. on July 18 around 2:15 a.m. When an officer approached him and asked him to put on his clothes and leave the area, they reported that Knieriem had refused and continued until he was taken into custody.

Based on their interaction with Knieriem, officers say they “believed his criminal activity was influenced by his mental state” and took him to a local hospital for an evaluation.

On Aug. 6, police responded to a call from a student at McDaniel High School saying a man was on the school grounds and “had removed sports equipment.” When officers arrived, two students told them Knieriem was sitting on school equipment and “touching himself.”

One child told officers that Knieriem was “masturbating” while looking directly at them.

Police said they arrested Knieriem who was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including two counts of second-degree burglary; two counts of public indecency; second-degree theft; third-degree theft and a parole violation. However, he was released on his own recognizance.