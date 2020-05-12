Man tased, arrested after chase ends in grocery stockroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland have arrested a man who they said led them on a chase that ended in a Winco Food Stores stockroom.

Transit Police responded to a report of a man breaking into the Snack Shack at the Gateway Transit Station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect ran off and fled into the nearby store.

Officers confronted the man in the Winco stockroom. The suspect turned towards the officers with his hands under his jacket and told them he was going to shoot them, according to a police report.

In response to the threat, officers tased the man and subsequently arrested him. Matthew Joseph Medlin, 36, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct II, and Resisting Arrest.

In 2016, Medlin was arrested for damaging cars and “licking a man’s face.”