PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a shooting and subsequent manhunt on Monday morning, the two suspects who were detained are now facing several charges, officials announced.

Early Monday, a man and woman were sleeping when police said shots were fired into their apartment. After responding and setting up a perimeter, authorities began a search for suspects. The two suspects were detained after a couple of hours.

Thursday, officials announced that Jaylen D. Lyday, 23, and a 16-year-old male are both facing two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.