Man throws hatchet at Portland cyclist, sent to prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who threw a hatchet at a Portland bicyclist was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the incident that took place in September 2021.

The bicyclist was in the area of North Broadway and Larrabee when Leo Cox began to give chase. Cox, 48, had a hatchet in one hand and his other hand was balled up in a fist, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The cyclist kept riding away in an effort to avoid Cox. But Cox threw the hatchet and nearly hit the cyclist, who called police. When the police arrived, Cox still had the hatchet in his hand.

Once he dropped it he was arrested.

In January he was convicted by a jury for unlawful use of a weapons and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.