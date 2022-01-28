Man to be extradited to ClarkCo faces charges for girlfriend’s death

Crime

by: Michaela Bourgeois

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man facing charges for the death of his girlfriend is set to be extradited to Clark County, Vancouver police said Friday.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Avreaunte Bennett is suspected of killing Stephanie Jones in Vancouver back in August.

Her body was found at Rooster Rock State Park in Oregon on August 13, 2021. Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, authorities said.

On Thursday, Bennett was taken into custody on unrelated charges after Oregon and Vancouver detectives had a search warrant for a Fairview home where they found Bennett.

Bennett was booked in Clackamas County Jail and awaits extradition. He faces multiple charges related to Jones’ murder including second degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

