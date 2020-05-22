Man trespassed in Waldport, then calls 911 two dozen times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was trespassed from a Waldport home is now being held on $442,500 bail after calling 911 two dozen times in 2 hours after being removed.

Late Wednesday night, the resident of a home on SW Southmayd Lane in Waldport called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report a man was inside her home and refused to leave, authorities said. The woman barricaded herself in her bedroom while the man, identified as Timothy Richard Swander, yelled and ripped blades off a ceiling fan.

When a deputy arrived, the woman just wanted Swander gone and asked deputies to take him back to his home.

But once at home, Swander called 911 a total of 24 times — including once for the deputy to take him back to get his cigarettes. The deputy warned Swander not to call 911 for things like that.

Authorities said none of the two dozen calls were for emergencies. Deputies then arrived at Swander’s home and arrested him.

He now faces 24 counts of improperly using 911, two separate criminal mischief charges, 3 counts of filing a false report and one for interfering with a peace officer.

The 39-year-old is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.