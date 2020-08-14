Man wanted by PPB takes own life during Vancouver standoff

Deputies say the suspect fled into a building and locked himself in a bathroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted by Portland police is dead after fleeing officials, barricading himself in a building in Vancouver and ultimately shooting himself Thursday evening, deputies said.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau called the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team for help taking a wanted person into custody at about 5 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was tracked to an industrial area near NE 78th Street and NE 19th Court but when officials tried to contact him he fled into a building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

Crisis negotiators tried to work with the man by cellphone but he refused to surrender, deputies said. He shot himself and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Information about his identity or the crime he was wanted for has not been released.