Man wanted for manslaughter after crash, shooting in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several charges — including first-degree manslaughter.

Silvano Velasquez is wanted after a crash and shooting that killed one person and significantly injured another. The incident occurred at North Vancouver Avenue and Columbia Street on January 28.

The ensuing investigation led to Valesquez being identified as the suspect. He now has a felony warrant for first-degree manslaughter and other related charges.

Police describe Velasquez as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man who weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and left arm.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.