K-9 tracks down murder suspect during burglary bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary investigation led to the arrest of a murder suspect, authorities say.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, several items were reported missing from a home of a person who had recently passed away in Castle Rock. After a family member reported the missing items on Saturday, deputies went to the house and began investigating.

The next morning, a family member at the same house heard a window break and called the authorities to report a burglary in process.

CCSO deputies, the Longview Police K-9 team and Castle Rock Police all responded to the scene. One of the K-9s led them to a residence a couple of blocks away — where several people were found.

One of those people was 48-year-old Jose Colon Ortega of Tacoma. Officials say he had several of the missing items from the home. CCSO and Lower Columbia SWAT searched the house later in the day and discovered even more items that were stolen from the victim’s home.

When deputies took Colon Ortega into custody — they discovered he had a warrant for first-degree murder out of Pierce County.

The murder warrant was in addition to several others. Colon Ortega was booked on those warrants along with possession of stolen property charges.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Rob Stumph at 360.577.3092.