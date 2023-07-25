Evidence from the BHO lab bust conducted on July 25, 2023. (Photos provided by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon man who was injured in a butane hash oil lab explosion in August of 2021 was arrested on the morning of July 25 while Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at another highly hazardous BHO lab found on a property near Eugene’s Irving neighborhood.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office said that 47-year-old Brandon Dylan Whitmer was arrested for his alleged connection to the “extremely dangerous” lab, which placed “highly volatile” chemicals directly next to shoddy, unpermitted electrical work. This lab was also located in “very close proximity” to neighboring homes and a large lumber mill.

“It’s a miracle that this lab has not exploded yet,” the LCSO said.

Butane hash oil found at the scene of the raid. (Photos provided by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office)













In addition to new possession and illegal manufacturing of cannabis charges, Whitmer was also arrested for a preexisting warrant out of Linn County for Arson and new charges for possession and the illegal manufacturing of cannabis. The existing warrant was related to another BHO lab explosion that occurred in May of 2021.

During Tuesday’s raid, detectives allegedly found and seized large quantities of butane hash oil in various stages of processing and a “large-scale” psilocybin mushroom manufacturing operation. Authorities also served a search warrant at Whitmer’s home in the Coburg area, where they seized more processed cannabis and manufacturing evidence.

“Clandestine labs such as these pose an extreme hazard to the communities in which they operate,” the Lane County Sheriff’s office said. “Misuse of hazardous chemicals not only [carries] the risk of explosion but poison the environment when not properly maintained and disposed [of].”

Whitmer was booked into the Lane County Jail. Lane County Land Management is also investigating the incident in relation to multiple code violations found on scene.