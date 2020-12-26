Man who attacked bystanders, PPB officer with baseball bat arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of attacking several people with a baseball bat in Portland–including a Portland Police officer–has been arrested, according to the Bureau.

The string of attacks began on the night of December 22 when officers responded to a report of a person who had been struck on the head with a bat near the 1100 block of NE Martin Luther King Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. According to the victim, the man fled after the attack.

Roughly an hour and a half later, PPB responded to another report of an attack with a baseball bat, this time near the Rosa Parks Transit Station in the 6500 block of N Interstate Avenue. Several people were struck in the head and shoulders while exiting a Max train. The suspect also broke a train window with the bat, police said. The man fled the scene for a second time before officers arrived.

Trendlon Deneishel Kimp Brewer (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Later on in the morning, PPB received separate calls of a person attacking people with a bat near the 500 block of NE Everett Avenue. For a third time, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Finally, just before noon, another call came in regarding the suspect spotted at an undisclosed location. The suspect, later identified as Tendlon Deneishel Kimp Brewer, was wearing a backpack containing a baseball bat that was sticking out. As officers took him into custody, Brewer, 53, swung the bat and struck one of the officers in the cheekbone, according to PPB.

PPB did not immediately provide the conditions of the victims attacked by Brewer but did report The officer only sustained minor injuries, police said.

Brewer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces three counts of Assault 2, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct II.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing and there are believed to be more victims that have not yet reported the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.