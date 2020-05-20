Man who attacked women in Pearl District gets 10-year sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of breaking into a Pearl District apartment and trying to rape two women was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday.

Jason Stewart’s 120-month prison sentence comes three months after the 37-year-old confessed to the 2019 attack. On February 18, Stewart pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and coercion.

Stewart, who was a stranger to the women, attacked the first woman in the complex on NW 14th Avenue, strangled her, tried to rape her and sexually abused her multiple times. When the woman yelled for help, another resident came out with a baseball bat. Stewart fled.

He also approached another woman and grabbed her face and neck when she tried to go into the same apartment building.

“By pleading guilty, Stewart admitted that he unlawfully entered or unlawfully remained in the victim’s residence with the intent to commit the crime of sexual abuse; that he intentionally and substantially interfered with the victim’s personal liberty by moving her from one place to another; and that he – with the threat of physical violence – compelled and induced the other female victim into engaging in conduct for which she had a legal right to abstain,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a release following the sentencing.