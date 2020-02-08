Man who beat transgender woman in State Park bathroom sentenced

The victim suffered a skull fracture and a shattered jaw in the attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who brutally beat a transgender woman after she used a women’s bathroom at an Oregon coast park has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Fred Costanza was convicted by a Lincoln County jury last month of assault and harassment in the attack, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Witnesses saw Costanza, 37, repeatedly hitting Lauren Jackson inside a women’s bathroom at Agate State Beach Park in Newport on August 24, 2019. The attack resulted in Jackson having her jaw shattered and her skull fractured.

The jury also found Costanza guilty of a bias crime under Oregon’s newly revamped hate crime law, which includes protections for those who identify as transgender.

Costanza’s 70-month sentence is the mandatory minimum for second-degree assault. He has additionally been ordered to pay restitution for the injuries Jackson sustained.