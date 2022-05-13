PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A convict who escaped from federal prison in Oregon and is suspected of a rape in Clark County has been captured in Nevada.

U.S. Marshals announced that 38-year-old Andrew Cain Kristovich was caught with help from authorities in Nevada after learning he was staying there in a tent, where officials found an AR-style rifle with five magazines inside.

Authorities said he escaped from FCI Sheridan on April 25, 2022, after hiding in bushes and crawling through a prison fence where he was picked up by his ex-girlfriend. U.S. Marshals suspect Kristovich assaulted her then fled in her vehicle.

Officials believed he was heading towards family near Snohomish County, Washington, but two days after his escape, police in Edmonds found the car in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot and learned he was in Carson City, Nevada.

According to court documents, Kristovich was originally arrested by federal agents in 2018 on gun charges and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl-laced imitation oxycodone pills.

Acting U.S. Marshal Pete Cajigal for the District of Oregon said, “The location and arrest of Andrew Kristovich is a testament to what the Marshals Service fugitive task forces can accomplish with its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. I’d like to thank the Western District of Washington, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, District of Eastern California, Northern Nevada Fugitive Task Force, and the Carson City and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams for their hard work and safe resolution to this fugitive apprehension.”

The case is now being reviewed for even more charges.