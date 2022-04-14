PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was arrested for firing a gun during a stolen vehicle arrest in southeast Portland on Wednesday is now facing several charges, including attempted murder, police announced Thursday.

Jordan Phillips is charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, Portland police said officers were looking for a Ford van that was reported stolen in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood. According to PPB, the suspected vehicle was found on SE Foster Road with people inside.

Authorities said when officers approached the van a man, later identified as Phillips, jumped out and tried to run away. PPB said when officers tried to detain the 32-year-old, he resisted and fired a gun shot.

Police noted no one was hit and they seized a semi-automatic handgun as evidence.

Phillips was arrested and booked in Multnomah County Detention Center. Officials said he is being held in jail on a parole violation detainer.