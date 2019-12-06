Live Now
Man who ‘freaked out’ on plane, forced landing pleads guilty

Crime

Douglas Smyser's actions caused the plane to land early in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Washington man who ingested methamphetamine before getting on a plane in Seattle and had what a prosecutor called a “freak out” on board has pleaded guilty to interfering with crew members after the California-bound flight was forced to land in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Smyser is expected to face four months on home detention when sentenced.

Prosecutors say Smyser was headed to a drug rehab Feb. 13 in Malibu, California, when he ate meth before his Compass Air flight from Seattle. Prosecutors say Smyser paced the aisle and told a crew member that someone had a gun. He was restrained before they landed in Portland.

