Man who made racially-charged threats to teen gets probation

Black, 65, threatened to blow the teen's head off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who threatened to shoot a 14-year-old African-American boy has been sentenced to three years of probation and anger management or diversity-sensitivity training.

Michael Black was found guilty of manacing and intimidation, which is a hate crime, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

In May of 2019, Black, a 65-year-old white man, yelled at the teen who was riding a bicycle near Black’s Gresham home. From a lawn chair, Black called the boy a racial slur and then threatened to “blow his head off,” according to prosecutors. Black then went inside, prompting the boy to rush home out of fear.

Black was initially arrested on second-degree intimidation and released on his own recognizance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.