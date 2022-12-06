PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An armed man was arraigned on charges of second-degree robbery and two counts of menacing on Tuesday for robbing a Cafe Yumm, according to Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Cuddihy came into a Lloyd District location on Monday when he approached the customer service counter brandishing a plastic bag in one hand and what appeared to be a gun in the other, according to the DA’s office.

He demanded the employee at the register give him “the money in the drawer”, and the employee put about $190 in cash and change in the bag. When a second employee approached, Cuddihy pointed the gun at them and used profanities while telling them to get back. He then fled the scene with the money bag, the DA’s office said.

Portland police officers arrived on the scene and collected a detailed description of Cuddihy as well as a piece of paper with his surname written on it. They were then informed by TriMet that a man matching Cuddihy’s description was around Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street.

Officers found Cuddihy and he was identified by the Café Yumm employee who had been at the counter. After searching Cuddihy, officers discovered a glock-style BB gun, and he was arrested, according to the DA’s office. He is currently being held without bail, per the DA office’s request.