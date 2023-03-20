PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday after robbing a Clackamas public house and firing a gun.

According to prosecutors, Dustin Lee Henderson held up Lighthouse Pub in Clackamas with a gun on Nov. 22, 2019.

Surveillance video shows Henderson passing the pub clerk a bag and stealing five cartons of cigarettes. Prosecutors said Henderson fired a single round when the pub’s owner was chasing him through the parking lot.

No one was reported injured.

Officials said authorities later recovered a .22 caliber bullet casing around the scene and arrested Henderson at a nearby mobile home lot. A subsequent search warrant was executed at Henderson’s home and led authorities to the stolen cigarette cartons and a .22 pistol later linked to Henderson through DNA analysis, officials said.

On March 17, 2022, Henderson was charged with interfering with commerce with threats or violence, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was found guilty of all charges on April 27, 2022.