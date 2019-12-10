PPB: Car fire suspect arrested twice in same day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man believed to have set fire to his own car in Portland was arrested and released — twice in the same day.

Mark Turovskiy was arrested on Monday for disorderly conduct after allegedly setting his own car on fire near Southwest 11th Street and Yamhill. PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw drove by and saw the car on fire on her way into work and called it in, officials said.

This Honda Civic with Washington license plates was on fire at SW Yamhill and 11th in Portland, December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

As Portland firefighters worked to put out the flames, officers were looking for Turovskiy. A tipster followed him to a nearby Starbucks and alerted police where to find him.

Investigators said it appears he may have set his own car on fire. It’s also possible the man could be suffering from the effects of drugs or mental illness.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody without incident. He was released later in the day — only to immediately go into a nearby parking garage where he broke into a car. Two hours later he was arrested after being found hitting a vehicle with a stick, causing minimal damage.

Police said he was charged for both cases and ultimately released once again. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

