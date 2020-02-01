Man who shot Salem police officer gets 29 years

Officer Michelle Pratt survived the attack despite being shot four times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who shot and wounded a Salem police officer during a traffic stop last year has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Jaimie Lee Jimenez was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following the shooting of Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt.

Jimenez, 39, was pulled over by Pratt in April of 2019. When she approached the car, Jimenez shot her in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet that hit her back.

In addition, Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.