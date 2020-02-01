Man who shot Salem police officer gets 29 years

Crime

Officer Michelle Pratt survived the attack despite being shot four times

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
jaime jimenez_1558005549865.jpg.jpg

Jaime Jimenez, April 2019 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who shot and wounded a Salem police officer during a traffic stop last year has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Jaimie Lee Jimenez was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following the shooting of Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt.

Jimenez, 39, was pulled over by Pratt in April of 2019. When she approached the car, Jimenez shot her in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet that hit her back.

In addition, Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget