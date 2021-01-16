Man who stole car allegedly chided victim for leaving child in car

Police said the child is safe but car, suspect is still missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search is on for a man who stole a car with a child inside Saturday morning in Beaverton, though the child is safe.

Beaverton Police Department told KOIN 6 News the thief got into the car at about 9:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Basic Meat Market on SW Canyon Rd while the mother was inside the store.

Police said the man drove away, but came back a few minutes later and chided the mom for leaving the child unattended. Officers said the man told her he should “call the police” on her.

The man then made her remove the kid from the back seat. He took off with the car and hasn’t been seen yet.

BPD said the suspect is a white male with long, braided hair, wearing a multi-colored COVID mask.

The vehicle is a 2013 Honda Pilot–license plate 357-GLV.

Officials ask that if you see the car or suspect, call the police.