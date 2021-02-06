Man with hammer accused of breaking windows in Lloyd District

A 28-year-old man with a hammer was arrested early Saturday morning after Portland Police said he allegedly breaking several windows in the Llyod District.

Shaun Patterson (Portland Police Bureau)

Shaun Patterson is accused of damaging property at several different locations in the district including a salon and spa located on the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway and a smoke shop located on the 900 block of Northeast Broadway. A vehicle northeast of 16th Avenue and Schuyler was also damaged.

Officers found Patterson near Northeast 16th Avenue and Schuyler, police reported. He initially tried to run away before he was taken into custody. Officers took away his hammer as evidence.

Patterson faces a criminal mischief charge and could face more.

There were no victims in this crime, police reported. There is also no indication the vandalism was related to any protest or direct action.