Man, woman identified in apparent murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Southeast Portland.

According to authorities, Eunice Castillo-Ross and Eric A. Ackerman both died from gunshot wounds on Sunday, June 21. Police determined Ackerman’s death to be suicide while Castillo-Ross’ was ruled a homicide.

The incident started around 7 p.m. when someone requested a welfare check for the residents of a home in the area of SE Clatsop Street and SE 132nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw a person lying on the ground inside. They kicked the door in, and when they were inside the home, heard what sounded like someone “racking a firearm.”

Officers quickly retreated and called for backup. That’s when PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to the home.

All residents within a six-block radius of the home were told to shelter in place.

Wearing armor, SERT teams approached the home where they believed there was someone armed inside. Jones said an officer witnessed a man holding what they believed to be a handgun. Then a single shot was fired from inside the home.

Neighboring homes were evacuated, according to police. One bullet struck a nearby house. Jones reported that no one in that home was injured.

SERT then sent a robot inside where they found a man, later identified as Ackerman, on the ground who was injured but still alive. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Jones.

The SERT team then found Castillo-Ross inside the home who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation was active and that they were “looking into all the circumstances leading up to it.” Jones described it as “a shocking series of events in what appears to be a quiet neighborhood.”

The shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said this was the sixth homicide in ten days detectives had investigated.