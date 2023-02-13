PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in an Oregon City parking lot Sunday night, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Oregon City police responded to a call reporting the shooting off Main Street, between 12th and 13th streets.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man both suffering from wounds. The woman had suffered a minor injury that was treated at the scene, while the man was taken to OHSU with injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Police did not say if any arrests were made but did say the suspect and victims know each other.

The department is asking any potential witnesses to email Detective Jon Neece at jneece@orcity.org or call the Clackamas County dispatch non-emergency number at 503-655-8211. Reference OCPD case #23-003199.

The investigation is ongoing.