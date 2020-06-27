Man, woman injured in Southeast Portland shooting

Police said it was the third shooting in six hours overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hospitalized after he was shot in Southeast Portland early Friday morning, said Portland police.

East Precinct officers were called out to SE 126th Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 2 a.m. after the shooting was reported. Callers reported hearing multiple shots, and one person reported seeing an injured person nearby.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what authorities described as a “non-life-threatening injury.”

Authorities also said that a woman arrived at a hospital the same morning with “injuries believed to be sustained during this incident.” She had been seriously injured in the shooting, but police said those were not life-threatening injuries.

Neither victim was identified.

Portland police said this was the third shooting investigation that had been opened in a six-hour time period late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police said one shooting occurred in each of the bureaus three precincts.

Anyone with information on the Southeast Portland shooting is asked to contact Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.