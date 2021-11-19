Man, woman on run, ‘represent substantial threat to public’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman, believed to still be together, are wanted for a shooting last Saturday that left a bullet in a PPB patrol car.

Christian Daniel Fitz-Henry and Alicia Marie Misner were publicly identified Friday by investigators looking into the incident in Northeast Portland.

On November 13, police tried to stop a car at NE 92nd and Halsey because they believed there was a wanted suspect inside. The driver hit the gas instead and tried to outrun police. Spike strips soon flattened their tires and they stopped near NE 104th and Halsey.

Shots were fired, one bullet hit the PPB side view mirror and the pair managed to escape the perimeter set up.

A bullet hole was found in the side view mirror housing of a PPB patrol car after a shooting in Northeast Portland, November 13, 2021 (PPB)

Fitz-Henry and Misner, each 27, are wanted for a variety of charges.

Authorities believe Fitz-Henry was the passenger in the car. He’s wanted for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, plus a parole board warrant for robbery. He’s white, 5-feet-9, 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and facial tattoos.

Misner was driving the stolen car, officials said. She is wanted for possession of a stolen car and an attempt to elude, plus an outstanding parole violation for assault. She is white, 5-feet-8, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both are considered armed and dangerous “and represent a substantial threat to the public and law enforcement,’ police said. Anyone who spots them should stay away and call 911, officials said.