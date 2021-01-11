Man, woman shot while attending vigil in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman who were attending a vigil in Northeast Portland were shot on Sunday, according to police.

Reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 125th Place came just after 7 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they learned two people — who had been attending a vigil for someone who had recently passed away — had been shot. Two apartments and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire as well.

Both victims were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

More than 20 bullet casings were found at the scene. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-9101. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Submit an anonymous tip online.