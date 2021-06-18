Manhunt underway in Lane County for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

A picture of the suspect being sought in Lane County on June 18, 2021. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A manhunt is underway in Lane County on Friday for a suspect officials believe is connected to a hit-and-run crash and possibly other crimes.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said a crash happened around noon on Hwy 126 in Noti. The driver of a white Dodge fled the scene. The Dodge is suspected to be connected to homicides that are being investigated in North Bend.

The Dodge’s license plates are 243LWL. The suspect is described as a white man, 6’02” and weighing approximately 200lbs. He has short hair and is wearing a light shirt and jeans.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.