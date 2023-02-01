Police say they used a stun-gun on Alexis Rentas when she wasn't compliant.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Milwaukie police used a stun gun to arrest a woman early Wednesday morning after she entered a private residence and hid under a pile of blankets in a bedroom closet, authorities say.

Alexis Rentas, 40, was lodged at Clackamas County Jail and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say they responded to reports of a woman in a “manic state” near Milwaukie Bowl around 1:15 a.m. While checking out the area, a different caller reported that someone was yelling and banging on her windows near SE Harrison St.

Officers say they arrived at the location and found porch decorations that were damaged and flipped over.

A short time later, officers heard residents yelling for assistance in the 2800 Block of SE Harrison St. and observed that the windows to the entry door had been broken and a piece of furniture was pushed up against the door to prevent it from opening, according to authoress. The residents told police that there was a stranger inside their house.

Police say they eventually entered the residence and located Rentas. When she wasn’t compliant, officers used a stun gun on her before taking her into custody, authorities said.

No injuries were sustained by the involved parties.