Man shot, car damaged in ClarkCo neighborhood drive-by

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the leg as he was getting out of his car in his own driveway Friday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Northeast 100th Way around 8:25 p.m. when a 911 caller reported being shot in the leg by a stranger possibly driving a red jeep.

When they arrived, officers found the man in his home with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man believed he was followed home and the shooter fired at him as soon as he got out of the car, CCSO said.

Police also found shell casings in the road and multiple bullet holes in the roof, rear-end and driver’s side of the victim’s car.

Witnesses reported a red or orange SUV or hatchback fleeing the neighborhood just after the shooting.

CCSO is leading the investigation and has not yet released any further information.

This is a developing story.