PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The death of a 58-year-old man discovered inside a Vancouver garage Saturday evening is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The man — who has yet to be publicly identified — was discovered already dead inside the garage of a home at 4000 NE 137th. No one else was at the home at the time officers showed up, authorities said, and details of the murder have yet to be confirmed.

Investigators said Saturday night that no suspects had been detained.

Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 said the home was fairly active with people coming and going often. They also said the man spent a lot of time in that garage

“I’ve seen them across the street when I’ve been outside. I’d come home kind of late Saturday nights, and they’re always out in their garage,” neighbor Ariel said. “A lot of times they’ll be out there until early hours in the morning.”

Francie lives a few houses down and said the street is mostly quiet, but said she heard something out of the ordinary one night.

“Two. Two shotgun shots is what I heard,” Francie said. “I heard some shotguns kind of late at night. I just live around the corner, and it was loud.”

Ariel said the entire incident is very concerning.

“I came home last night around 11 and saw police out there, and I kind of assumed that something like that might have happened. But it’s kind of worrisome,” she said.

“We didn’t know that he was dead until this morning, so we weren’t sure,” Francie said. “It’s scary, very scary.”

