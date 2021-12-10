Mapps: Support officers ‘trying to keep our streets safe’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a carjacking that sparked a police shooting and closed I-5 for eight hours Monday, city leaders and Portland’s police chief are calling this week “particularly violent.”

In the midst of a record-breaking year for homicides in the rose city and skyrocketing crime, Commissioner Mingus Mapps said he wants Portlanders to support police officers.

“I think one of the things that we should remember every day is the people who works for the city of Portland servants, trying to keep our streets safe,” Mapps said.

He praised the officers who responded to the carjacking — and encouraged others to do the same.

“Particularly in situations like this, where there is horrific violence, I think we should remember the men and women who respond to calls like this, and really did, I’m sure, save some lives that day,” Mapps said.

Mapps said 911 calls are, on average, starting to trend downward. However, last week was turbulent, with 37 percent more calls than around this time in 2020.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the city has seen about 1,200 shootings so far this year, injuring 369 people, and a total of 84 homicides.