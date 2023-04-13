PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro Police are dealing with a case of marble mischief as they look for suspects who have fired glass marbles into windows over the weekend.

Most of the attacks happened overnight between Sunday and Monday as neighbors along Northeast Lenox and other parts of the city woke up to shattered glass – with little marbles left behind.

Madison Wellington, one of the neighbors whose truck was hit, said that his vehicle had been egged before things escalated.

“Last Tuesday, I noticed that my truck had gotten egged overnight, which was super frustrating,” he said. “Sunday morning, I actually woke up and saw that my truck’s canopy window had been smashed out.”

Wellington said he didn’t know what caused the damage until a neighbor asked whether he had seen any marbles nearby.

“I didn’t think of it, but the officer was looking for one in the back of the truck for my police report. I went back, looked in the street and here we are,” he said. “It’s got some little cracks where it looks like it was hit with some force.”

Another neighbor’s home had their window hit with the marble still lodged between the double panes.

Down the street, Ali Mohammad’s SUV’s back window was shattered, leaving him to put up his own surveillance to catch the suspects.

“We have cameras, we put up a couple more cameras to try to catch license plates because we’re looking for these specific cars,” Mohammad said.

Hillsboro police say there were two possible suspect vehicles seen in the neighborhood around the time of the hits: an older boxy red SUV, like a Subaru Forester or Ford Escape, and an older silver Acura with a loud exhaust.

Neighbors say the vehicles have driven through multiple times.

“They do come back. That’s the bananas thing, it’s kind of not a good idea,” Mohammad said..

Hillsboro Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

