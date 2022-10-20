PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence-related charges, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The county-wide sweep led to nine arrests, 43 warrant service attempts, 15 release agreement compliance checks and four follow-up contacts on new charges, officials said.

The operation involved several county agencies including Keizer police, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Salem and Woodburn police along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies.

In a statement, Sheriff Joe Kast said “we know domestic violence impacts families around Marion County every day of the year. Our mission last night was to bring together law enforcement from around the county and place a spotlight on something that quietly happens in too many homes. I appreciate the ongoing commitment the Marion County law enforcement community and our social service partners display by holding people accountable and to help those impacted by domestic violence.”

The sheriff’s office pointed out that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and encourages community members to visit the Center for Hope & Safety’s website for more information on domestic violence.