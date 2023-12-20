Charles Thomas Dougherty’s abuse of the now-adult victim began when she was under the age of 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County man will spend over 62 years in prison after a judge convicted him of seven separate acts of child sexual abuse.

According to officials, Charles Thomas Dougherty’s abuse of the now-adult victim began when she was under the age of 12 and continued until she was 16. Dougherty’s trial began on Monday, before he was sentenced on the following day.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office explained that the defendant opted for a bench trial, in which the judge decides the facts of a case in addition to their typical role of determining which laws apply to the case.

“During the trial, two charges were dismissed by the State because the victim was no longer able to articulate discrete, specific instances of abuse as it related to a particular charge,” the DA’s Office added. “Oregon law requires victims to testify in open court regarding specific instances of sexual assault… it is not uncommon for victims to become confused, forget or unable to recall a specific act.”

Officials alleged that Dougherty failed to take accountability or apologize for his actions during the trial. According to the DA’s Office, the defendant requested that the court “just give me the 25 years so I can move on with my life” — 25 years is the mandatory minimum sentence for a number of his convictions.

Although prosecutors were unable to prove two charges, officials said other evidence led to Marion County Circuit Court Judge Courtland Geyer convicting Dougherty of other counts and sentencing him to over 62 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Deputy District Attorney Katharine Semple said the sentence “holds the defendant accountable for the years of torment he subjected the child to, both physical and psychological.”