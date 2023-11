PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County authorities are investigating an assault that happened early Friday morning, blocking roads in the area.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the assault happened near Brown Road Northeast and Idaho Avenue Northeast. While investigating, they are closing Brown Road from Arizona Avenue to Silverton Road.

Authorities are asking anyone with information who was in that area between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. to contact them.