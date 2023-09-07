PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Marion County woman was arrested Monday outside of Aumsville following an animal abuse investigation, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the reported abuse on Smith Road Northeast — noting the report included a video of a woman, later identified as Geneva Boston, repeatedly hitting a horse with a whip.

Boston was arrested on an aggravated animal abuse charge and lodged in Marion County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.