MarionCo jail inmate walks away from work crew, remains at large

Man was scheduled to be released in March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in custody walked away from a work crew Monday and remains at large, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Blake Dale Johnson (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Blake Dale Johnson, 22, was working on a project with fellow inmates at Hillview Park on Ewald Avenue SE in Salem before he left the group around 10 a.m.

Johnson had been in custody serving a sanction for a parole violation as well as a jail sentence for the crimes of Assault IV, Criminal Mischief II, and Contempt of Court. His scheduled release date was slated for March 23.

He is described as a white male man with blue eyes and brown hair; 5’11” and 190 lbs. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call MCSO at 503-588-5032.