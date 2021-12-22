Maroon SUV sought in SR-14 road rage with gunfire

Driver believed to be in Chevy Tahoe got off at Lieser Road exit

by: Tim Steele

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in a maroon SUV is being sought by the Washington State Patrol after a road rage incident left the victim’s car damaged.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on SR-14 when a westbound driver in the maroon SUV, believed to be a Chevy Tahoe, fired a gun and hit another vehicle, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The shooter got off at the Lieser Road exit. The back window on the victim’s vehicle was damaged.

The victim spoke with WSP troopers, who said the suspect in the SUV had a goatee and a hat.

