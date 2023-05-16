Jissel Segura, 19, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene on March 2, 2023, police say. (Courtesy: MCSO)

Aaron Anderson is charged in death of 19-year-old Jissel Segura

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old Portland man in Sacramento, Calif., in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation of a Woodburn teenager in East Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Jissel Segura on March 2, officials say Aaron Anderson was arrested April 26. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives say a 911 caller heard gunshots at the Embassy Court Apartments on Northeast Embassy Way near Northeast Satter Drive. When officers arrived, they found Segura inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson has been lodged at Marion County Jail.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.