PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old Portland man in Sacramento, Calif., in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation of a Woodburn teenager in East Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Following the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Jissel Segura on March 2, officials say Aaron Anderson was arrested April 26. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Detectives say a 911 caller heard gunshots at the Embassy Court Apartments on Northeast Embassy Way near Northeast Satter Drive. When officers arrived, they found Segura inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson has been lodged at Marion County Jail.
Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.